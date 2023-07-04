Which will perform better in 2023: Golteum (GLTM) or Tron (TRX)?

The crypto market is gradually picking itself up from the dark winter brought on by FTX collapse in November 2022. The aftermath of the collapse affected most major cryptocurrencies. It also paved the way for several new projects to emerge. Among these new projects is Golteum (GLTM).

Crypto analysts have now predicted that Golteum will most likely outperform Tron (TRX) in 2023, especially after the success of its round 1 presale that sold 32,500,000 tokens in an overwhelming 48 hours! Let’s dive deeper into that comparison.

Tron (TRX): Is Tron a good investment in 2023?

Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain-based operating system designed to promote digital content sharing and entertainment. Its native token, Tronix (TRX) allows investors/holders to access the various Decentralized Applications (Dapps) built on the Tron Network.

Tron’s blockchain browser, Tronscan, was designed to help users learn more about the features on the platform. It includes node statistics, app interactions, and smart contract triggers. It also features a web3 wallet that can be used to send, receive, and manage TRX and Tron-based

Tron hit an all-time high in Jan 2018 at a trading price of $0.3004, and has traded between $0.0458 to $0.08562 in the past year. It is currently trading at $0.075. This means that it will reward investors with a 400% increase if it runs back to its all-time high. While this is feasible, it doesn’t exactly project a viable investment.

Golteum (GLTM): An exciting forefront precious metals and Crypto ecosystem

Golteum, a multi-asset trading platform, poses an ecosystem where investors can trade and own cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and NFTs all in one place. In an industry with over 20,000 cryptocurrencies, Golteum has caught the attention of enthusiasts particularly due to its foresighted collaboration with top crypto infrastructures.

Golteum’s main mission is to revolutionize the precious metals market by creating a user-oriented platform that boasts integrity and reliability. With this in mind, Golteum teamed up with a top blockchain security service provider, Fireblocks. This collaboration will enhance Golteum’s security and also put investors’ minds at rest.

Even though Golteum is a new player, it comes with a high level of trust and reliability. Six members of its team have been meticulously verified by CertiK and awarded silver KYC badges. Its token smart contract has also been audited by CertiK and found to be genuine. So, investors can rest assured that their funds are in safe hands.

Golteum’s ecosystem is driven by the GLTM token. With this token, investors will have access to a variety of mouthwatering benefits. Those benefits include staking backed by real-world assets, discounts on premium subscription fees, and other rewards.

Golteum (GLTM)’s presale – A wealth opportunity with unrivaled potential

The GLTM token is available for presale now, at an attractive price of $0.012 per token, with a 15% bonus attached for all participants. That is a 62% increase from its stage 1 price at $0.0074 per token.

Experts have already weighed in on how profitable the GLTM venture can be. The Boston Consulting Group is one of such. It estimates that the market for tokenized assets will attain a value of $16 Trillion by 2030. That’s a lot of money!

Riding on the back of this, GLTM may very well reach a price of $5 per token, especially after being listed on major exchanges. That represents about 410 times its current price point. Surely, smart investors will lock into this gold mine before it is too late.

