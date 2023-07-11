July 11, 2023

Epic offering hot smartphones with up to a €293 discount

EPIC 2023 summer offer

Every summer we collect our most intense moments and create the most beautiful and colourful collage of stories. This year, Epic gives you the chance to create your own and share it with a new smartphone and 5G speeds.

We now offer the hottest smartphones with €0 upfront and a discount of up to €293, along with an Unlimited plan for unlimited communication at maximum speeds, without any compromises.

Epic’s summer offers allow you to choose one of the most popular smartphones – such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S23+. You can also get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy Watch5 Pro with eSIM, with €0 upfront and at a significant discount.

So, if you need a new smartphone, 5G speeds and unlimited communication without any compromises, to capture and share every epic moment this summer, don’t stress… Epic has an offer! Drop by any Epic or selected associates’ stores across Cyprus, visit www.epic.com.cy or call 159 to check it out.

For more information, terms and conditions, head to: https://bit.ly/summer-offers-2023-en

