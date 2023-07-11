July 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Simon Rigter joins Origami Trio for a night of jazz

By Eleni Philippou020
“Don’t miss out on a sensational night of jazz,” say the organises of an upcoming music performance, “as The Origami Trio and saxophone virtuoso Simon Rigter join forces for an unforgettable concert. Experience the classic and unmistakable sound of the jazz organ trio alongside the mesmerising talent of Simon Rigter.”

A high-energy performance filled with swinging standards, original compositions and soulful explorations is coming up at Limassol’s The Melting Pot concept on Wednesday 12. Taking the floor at 9pm, The Origami Trio, (Ermis Michail, Christos Yerolatsitis and Stelios Xydas) will take listeners on a journey to the golden era of blues-based jazz, R&B and gospel, blending several musical moods.

“This collaboration is even more special,” add the organisers, “as Simon Rigter, hailed as one of the Netherlands’ foremost saxophone virtuosos, graces the stage in Cyprus for the first time. Accompanied by a remarkable band of highly skilled musicians, this concert promises to be truly magical. Prepare to be captivated by the collective talent of the band, perfectly complementing Simon Rigter’s virtuosity and passion. Join us for a night of remarkable music as these incredible artists come together to create an unforgettable atmosphere.”

 

Simon Rigter with Origami Trio

Live jazz, blues music. July 12. The Melting Pot concept, Limassol. 9pm. €7. Tel: 25-109725, 99-766749

