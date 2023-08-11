HBVolunteersChallenge sees Hellenic staff serve selflessly

With the conviction that the business sector is part of the living fabric of society, with an important role in promoting social responsibility actions, Hellenic Bank continues its steadfast support of the value and practice of volunteering. Specifically, Hellenic encourages its staff to contribute to the community via acts of giving and selflessness.
In this context, Hellenic’s participation in this year’s #HBVolunteersChallenge campaign was particularly dynamic, demonstrating once again the power of social responsibility and the joy of giving. As part of the campaign, employees from all Bank departments joined forces to implement selfless actions with significant social impact on the lives of citizens, the environment and the wellbeing of the community.
This year’s #HBVolunteersChallenge campaign had a milestone date of World Volunteer Day, December 5, 2022, and ended in early 2023. In line with the campaign’s philosophy, all Hellenic Bank Divisions and Units were invited to organise their own activity, encouraging voluntary contribution to society’s wellbeing.
Expressing a strong spirit of social solidarity, Bank personnel raised over €8,000, to support the financial needs of 10 organisations, NGOs and charitable institutions, whose work has an extremely critical social impact. These included: the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council, the Alkinoos Artemiou Foundation, the “Mora Thavmata” Association, the “Thermokoitida Agapis” Association, the Christos Stelios Ioannou Foundation, the Open Arms Cyprus patients’ support group, the Pancyprian Autistic Association, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Cypriot Association of Children’s and Young Adults’ Books, and the “Hope for Children” CRC Policy Center.
In addition, staff organised the collection, separation and delivery of essentials to social grocery stores in almost all Cypriot cities, as well as the collection and distribution of office furniture, computers, stationery and care packages for vulnerable families.
Hellenic also supported the important work of Makarios Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, with the purchases of a phototherapy machine for premature newborns, and a bench for the Hospital’s outdoor playground.
The Bank’s participation in the “Adopt a family at Christmas” campaign was also important, through which supermarket vouchers were offered to vulnerable households, as well as the purchase of a shredder for the Christos Stelios Ioannou Foundation, and the offer of books to school and community libraries. Furthermore, Hellenic staff also supported a dog shelter by donating food and other animal care items.
Thanks to these diverse actions, the annual #HBVolunteersChallenge helps strengthen the role of volunteerism in society, confirming that selfless giving and helping should become a culture and a mindset for every organisation. Attesting to the impact of its efforts, over the past two years Hellenic was the first organisation to be honoured by the President of Cyprus for its social contribution via the #HBVolunteersChallenge, within the framework of Pancyprian Volunteer Week.