November 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Suspicious death of cows in Akrotiri to be investigated

By Gina Agapiou0145
dead cow, British Bases, SBA, poisoning, animal cruelty
Three dead cows on a farm in the Livadi area of Akrotiri

SBA police on Friday said they are investigating the suspicious death of three cows in the Livadi area of Akrotiri.

The news prompted the Green Party to issue an announcement expressing concern as the Akrotiri Peninsula in the Limassol district is included in the Special Protection Zone and the Natura 2000 network.

A British Bases spokesperson confirmed to Cyprus Mail that the SBA police are carrying out an investigation following the death of the three cows at a farm in the Livadi area of Akrotiri.

“Samples are now being analysed to determine the cause of death,” the spokesperson noted.

The animals’ death was reported to the British Bases on Wednesday by an individual in contact with the owner of the farm.

Meanwhile, the Green Party said the investigation is being carried out in cooperation with the veterinary services of the Republic.

“At first glance, it appears that these beautiful animals were poisoned,” the party said in a statement released on Friday.

The coordinator of the action group for animals, Anthi Mouzouri, said that if the authorities’ investigation proves that the cows were indeed poisoned, “then we are facing a horrible crime against animals.”

“We live in 2023 and yet there are people among us who kill animals without any qualms. We immediately demand that the culprits be found and brought to justice. Our society demands that crimes against animals be punished. Enough with impunity,” she stressed.

