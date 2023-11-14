November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeFootballSportWorld

Brazil’s Dani Alves to stand trial for sexual assault in Spain

By Reuters News Service01
fifa world cup qatar 2022 round of 16 brazil v south korea
If found guilty, the Brazilian could face a jail sentence of four to 15 years

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves will face trial in Spain on charges of sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub last December, a Spanish court said on Tuesday.

Alves was arrested on Jan. 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona. If found guilty he could face a jail sentence of four to 15 years. He has maintained that he had consensual sex with his accuser.

In a document signed by three judges the investigation court No. 15 in Barcelona, which is yet to set a date for the proceedings to begin, said there were sufficient grounds for Alves to stand trial, following requests by the public prosecutor and the woman’s lawyer.

In August, judges formally indicted Alves after finding evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player.

“The statements of the alleged victim and the witnesses statements and experts’ reports that appear in the case must be considered as sufficient for this purpose, without prejudice to the final outcome following the plenary phase,” the court said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Israel’s museums enact war protocol to protect most precious treasures

Reuters News Service

Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Reuters News Service

EU to miss goal of one million shells for Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Turkish parliament commission to debate Sweden NATO bid Thursday

Reuters News Service

A century later, US Army overturns convictions of 110 black soldiers

Reuters News Service

Europe’s shrinking stash heralds economic trouble

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign