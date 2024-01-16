January 16, 2024

Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

Order of play on the main courts on the fourth day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

* Day session: From 12 p.m. (0100 GMT)

* Night session: From 7 p.m. (0800 GMT)

ROD LAVER ARENA

6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

10-Alex de Minaur (Australia) v Matteo Arnaldi (Italy)

Night session

Brenda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Alexei Popyrin (Australia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

4-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Jesper de Jong (Netherlands)

Caroline Dolehide (U.S.) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Night session

Jordan Thompson (Australia) v 7-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

8-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v Elina Avanesyan (Russia)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v Maria Timofeeva (Russia)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v Storm Hunter (Australia)

Christopher O’Connell (Australia) v 16-Ben Shelton (U.S.)

Christopher Eubanks (U.S.) v 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

