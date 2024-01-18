January 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Australian OpenSportTennis

Australian Open order of play on Friday

By Reuters News Service00
ao logo

Order of play on the main courts on the sixth day of the Australian Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

* Day session: From 12 p.m. (0100 GMT)

* Night session: From 7 p.m. (0800 GMT)

ROD LAVER ARENA

28-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

Luca Van Assche (France) v 7-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Night session

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 30-Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina)

Storm Hunter (Australia) v 9-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

4-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 26-Sebastian Baez (Argentina)

Alycia Parks (U.S.) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Night session

Maria Timofeeva (Russia) v 10-Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil)

29-Sebastian Korda (U.S.) v 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Paula Badosa (Spain)

12-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Fabian Marozsan (Hungary)

10-Alex de Minaur (Australia) v Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

