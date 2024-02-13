February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Sex education should be age appropriate’

By Iole Damaskinos01
06
File Photo: The Holy Synod

The age of the children should be taken into account in any sex education that the ministry endorses, representatives of the Holy Synod have said.

The statement was made following a meeting on Monday between Education Minister Athena Michaelidou and the Synod during which the subject of sex education in schools, as well as other educational matters, was raised.

The minister was had been invited to discuss the subject in the Holy Synod’s first regular session of the year, under the presidency of Archbishop Georgios of Cyprus.

According to an official statement, ministry officials briefed the clerics on the content of sexual education courses in schools.

In the discussion members of the church noted that while it was understandable that children today have access to multiple information sources on the subject of sex, including online, this only heightens the need to present responsible information to them.

“The age of the children should be taken into account, societal morals of our country, parental input, and excluding anyone who is not an educator from the lesson and from school grounds,” the Holy Synod said.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the topic of appropriateness in sexual education was broached over an incident involving a teacher sharing a video of a bishop expressing a homophobic stance with high schoolers during a religious education class.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Power cable a ‘landmark project’

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus will keep trying to send back 116 migrants to Lebanon

Andria Kades

Cyprus has among highest number of radios in the EU

Jonathan Shkurko

Anti-flood project unveiled in Larnaca

Jonathan Shkurko

75 years marked since closure of detention camps

Staff Reporter

Cyprus key member of BlueBarge project, shipping minister says

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign