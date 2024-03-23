March 23, 2024

A look at the printmakers of Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou00
fassianos une plume

The second annual exhibition has opened at the Hambis Printmaking Museum in Plataniskia, titled Greek and Cypriot Printmakers in France (1920-2000). This new exhibition is presented alongside the exhibition Hambis the Illustrator, which opened recently and both showcases will remain open March 2025.

This second exhibition includes works by Yannis Kefallinos, Dimitris Galanis, Polykleitos Regos, Lambros Orfanos, Mario Prassinos, Alekos Fassianos, Sarantis Karavouzis, Yulika Lakeridou, Aristidis Patsoglou, Stella Lancia, Christos Kalfas, Christos Christou, Paris Prekas, George Varlamos, Panagiotis Tetsis, Thodoros and Christos Karas.

The prints are wood engravings and woodcuts, linocuts, lithographs, zincographs, etchings, aquatints, drypoint and sugar lift etching. Several works were donated to the museum while others are museum purchases.

Curator Hélène Reeb, writes about ‘Greek and Cypriot printmakers in France (1920-2000)’: “One part of the exhibition presents works by printmakers of Greek and Cypriot origin, who lived for a few years during their studies or for most of their lives in France, most of them in Paris. These prints, created in France, reflect the trends in French printmaking at the time the artists studied or lived there, while their inspiration reveals the artists’ inner world, both French and Greek. Another part of the exhibition includes some prints by leading artists created in Greece at the end of the 20th century, some years after their studies in Paris.”

 

Greek and Cypriot printmakers in France (1920-2000)

Group exhibition by printmakers of Greek and Cypriot origin. Until March 2025. Hambis Printmaking Museum, Plataniskia. Wednesday-Sunday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-6pm.Tel: 25-222772

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

