April 29, 2024

Alphamega rewards shoppers with MasterChef tableware

Press Release
Alphamega rewards customers with high-quality MasterChef tableware sets

Alphamega Hypermarkets continues to reward its customers for their ongoing trust and loyalty, by launching a new promotional offer, as part of the “Stick & Win” reward scheme, giving away new high-quality MasterChef products. The tableware sets are made of durable porcelain and are ideal for everyday use, while adding a sense of luxury to every meal at home.

By collecting digital coupons with each purchase, Alphamega customers get the chance to own stylish dinnerware sets, as well as bowls and platters, in keeping with the excellent standards of the MasterChef brand, for only €0.99 or at a reduced price.

Specifically, via Alphamega’s popular “Stick & Win” loyalty scheme, shoppers can obtain:

  • A set of two salad/dessert plates in white
  • A set of two salad/dessert plates in black
  • A set of two cereal bowls in white
  • A set of two dinner plates in white
  • A set of two dinner plates in black
  • A set of two soup plates in white
  • A serving platter in white
  • A serving platter in black
  • A large serving bowl in white

The MasterChef deluxe tableware sets’ smart design allows them to be stacked on top of each other for space-saving and easy storage, while combining modern design with practicality, upgrading any home-cooked meal.

The offer runs over April 29 – September 1, 2024, or until stocks last. One digital coupon is issued for every €10 on a single receipt. Only those who have registered with the Alphamega Family loyalty programme can participate in the “Stick & Win” reward scheme.

Meanwhile, to save the coupons to the “Stick & Win” app, customers must present the original copy of their receipt at any in-store customer service centre. Products can only be obtained by redeeming coupons.

Enjoy unforgettable culinary experiences with high-quality MasterChef tableware sets offered by Alphamega!

