April 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Isystems Group inaugurates new Cyprus office

By Press Release01
Isystems Group, a leading provider of innovative business software solutions, proudly announces the inauguration of its new office in Cyprus. The grand opening event, held at Lemon Park in Nicosia, welcomed nearly 100 guests, drawn from esteemed companies, partners and industry organisations.

The event commenced with a warm welcome to guests offered by Marinos Angelides, General Manager of Isystems Group’s Cyprus office.

“With its rich history, stunning nature, vibrant culture and exciting business landscape, Cyprus provides an ideal backdrop for our further expansion,” he said. “We recognise the immense potential this island holds, both economically and culturally. As we embark on this journey, I extend a warm welcome to each and every one of you.”

Thereafter, Boyan Martinov, Chairman at Isystems Group, took the stage to showcase the company’s ambitious plans and vision for growth on the island. Martinov’s insights shed light on the Group’s commitment to leveraging its expertise derived from over 500+ projects worldwide, to cater to the evolving needs of the Cyprus market, while fostering innovation and excellence.

“The opening of Isystems Group’s office in Cyprus signifies a big milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy, positioning it as a catalyst for technological innovation and business excellence in the region,” added Martinov.

A panel discussion followed, moderated by Angelides, with speakers including esteemed industry leaders: Argyro Efstathiou, Chief Financial Officer, CTC, Charis Katsaras, Chief Financial Officer, VLM, Andreas Andreou, Director of Industrial Development, Innovation and Environment, Chamber of Commerce, Gerasimos Ntouskas, Board Member, Technology Consulting, KPMG, and Dimitris Mitsas, Business Applications Sales Lead, Microsoft.

The discussion covered the digital transformation, technological advancements, business strategies and evolving landscape of the Cypriot market. Each panelist provided valuable insights, contributing to a lively and informative exchange of ideas.

The event culminated in a cocktail reception, allowing attendees to network, exchange perspectives and celebrate the new milestone in Isystems Group’s journey.

