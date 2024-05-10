May 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Win at business, life with a copy of ‘Losing Is Not An Option’

By Press Release02
Win at business, life with a copy of 'Losing Is Not An Option'

Are you ambitious and eager to succeed in the business world but not sure how to go about it? Do you lack the tools to unlock your potential? Then “Losing Is Not An Option” by Helen Zenios is for you.

In “Losing Is Not An Option”, Zenios, tells her story from Business Studies teacher in the UK to multi-award-winning entrepreneur in Cyprus. For 12 years as distributor of the 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, she led the business to become the market leader in the diet industry, winning countless awards for her highly successful marketing campaigns and for her contribution in transforming the health of thousands of overweight people. In 2012, she was nominated for ‘Woman of the Year’ for her business achievements.

Zenios covers her life story, her journey to success with its highs and lows and what she learned along the way. In the second part of her book, she shares her invaluable advice in the form of her personal success secrets for business, to transform the reader from an ordinary person into an extraordinary entrepreneur.

Her book has received five-star reviews on Amazon.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon, in Kindle format, as well as soft and hard cover.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Emirates Open Day in Larnaca for cabin crew recruits

Press Release

Bank of Cyprus: e-payment of dividend to shareholders

Press Release

DKNY Nicosia celebrates new ‘Heart of NY Capsule’ collection

Press Release

payabl. is Platinum Partner of 2024 Reflect Festival

Press Release

Lidl offering swappable cards of UEFA EURO 2024 stars

Press Release

Joseph Borghese appointed St. Kitts and Nevis Special Envoy

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign