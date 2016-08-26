Limassol clubs to get new football stadium by 2018-2019

THE cabinet gave the go-ahead on Friday for the construction of a new football stadium in Limassol that will be used by the coastal town’s three biggest clubs.

Deputy spokesman Victor Papadopoulos said President Nicos Anastasiades commissioned the sports organisation (KOA), along with the clubs, to jointly launch the procedures for the creation of the stadium.

Apollon, AEL and Aris said they hoped the new ground would be ready by the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019.

Papadopoulos could not say how much the project would cost, though reports suggested it would be in excess of €20m.

The project was delayed, according to Papadopoulos, because the stadium had to be redesigned to meet European football governing body, UEFA’s, Champions League specifications.

At present, all three clubs use the Tsirion stadium near the Ayia Phyla junction as their home ground that has had its share of structural problems, insufficient capacity and location within a residential area, causing problems and damage to properties whenever football fans get riotous.

AEL chairman Andreas Sophocleous said the government was doing its best to carry out the project, adding that delays were expected because of the procedures.

He said it was up to KOA and the clubs to launch procedures to have bids submitted by the end of the year.

Apollonas boss Nicos Kirzis said the delays were natural for such a grand project. Kirzis voiced hope that any problems would be overcome and the tender procedure launched soon.

“We hope that it will be ready at the end of 2018 or beginning of 2019, if everything goes according to schedule,” Kirzis said.