Woman driver sought after motorcyclist hit

A 26-year-old man from Nicosia was injured on Tuesday after he was hit by a car while driving his motorcycle near the presidential palace, while police are searching for the whereabouts of a car driver involved in the accident and who fled the scene.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 3.20pm on Presidential Palace Avenue when the 26-year-old’s motorcycle, under unknown circumstances, hit the car in front. Due to the collision, the man was thrown from his motorcycle into the opposite lane where he was hit by another car, whose female driver fled the scene.

The 26-year-old was transferred to the Nicosia hospital. His condition is out of danger.

Police urge anyone with any information on the accident to call the Nicosia traffic police, the nearest police station or the citizen hotline at 1460.