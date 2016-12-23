EU delivers health equipment to Turkish Cypriot community

The European Commission delivered equipment worth €1.8mln for the establishment of an animal by-products management system to improve public and animal health in the northern part of Cyprus, it was announced on Friday.

The equipment, provided by the European Commission, includes incinerators, specialized trucks, refrigerated containers, forklifts, loaders, and skips.

It is for the safe collection, storage, transport and disposal of high risk animal by-products (ABP).

“Properly managed ABP is key to reducing the risk of transmission of animal diseases and contaminants (such as veterinary drug residues) to humans, animals or to the environment,” a Commission statement said.

The ABP equipment is delivered as part of the Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community financed by the EU.

It aims to improve local capacity to properly manage high-risk ABP generated by farmers, slaughterhouses, butchers, and meat processors.

The Aid Programme aims to facilitate the reunification of Cyprus by encouraging the economic development of the Turkish Cypriot community with six main objectives: promotion of social and economic development; development and restructuring of infrastructure; reconciliation and confidence building; bringing the Turkish Cypriot community closer to the EU; preparation of legal texts and preparation for the implementation of the acquis following a comprehensive settlement.