Our View: Growing income inequality a result of public-private wage gap

IT WAS no surprise to learn from a European Central Bank study that Cypriots had, on average, lost 40 per cent of their wealth and that Cypriot households saw the largest decrease in the median value of wealth across Europe. It was no surprise either seeing Akel using these statistics to attack the Anastasiades government’s “neo-liberal austerity policies which undermine labour relations and shrink the welfare state.”

In a statement, party spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said: “Our country is European champion in the increase of income inequality, low wages, increasing job insecurity. From its ranking among the European average, Cyprus in recent years has found itself among the poorest countries in the eurozone.” The analysis is what you would expect from populist communists, who may have correctly highlighted the problems facing the economy but have got the reasons completely wrong.

More significantly, they misread the ECB study, which spoke about wealth rather than income and explained that the decrease in wealth was caused by the fall in the value of assets, particularly real estate. The wealth was reduced so dramatically because the property bubble, which had driven real estate values high through easy bank credit and made household artificially wealthy, eventually burst. The bubble had burst when the Akel president was still in power and unemployment kept rising.

Falling wages and job insecurity were a direct result of the worst recession the economy had been in, exacerbated by a collapsed bank sector, and had nothing to do with neo-liberal austerity policies. As for growing income inequality, Akel is totally disingenuous, conveniently avoiding mentioning the main reason for it. The big inequality in wages has been between those of the private and public sector and the gap is set to widen in 2017 when wages and benefits in the latter are set to be restored to pre-2013 levels and incorporate significant increases, given that the civil service reform bills have not been passed.

The wage inequality between the two sectors always existed but the gap was increased during the recession because indebted companies cut wages drastically (anything up to 40 per cent) to survive while in the public sector cuts were close to 20 per cent for the top earners but half that for low and middle wage earners. In January, pay in the public sector will return to pre-crisis levels but in the private sector, in which it is market-determined, it will improve, at most by five to 10 per cent. Therefore the wage gap (what Akel likes to describe as income inequality) would grow to an unprecedented level.

Akel would have been perfectly justified to protest about the growing inequality between private and public sector incomes but, of course, they conveniently ignore the issue, dealing instead with some general income inequality they avoid defining and blame on neo-liberal policies. Yet the main income inequality is between the workers of the two sectors and it is caused, not by neo-liberalism and austerity measures, but by the political parties and the government that do not dare touch the wages and benefits of public sector workers that are artificially high, incompatible with the size of the economy and economic output.