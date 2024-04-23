April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter04
july 25 23

In today’s episode, the Audit Office moved to report the Legal Service to the European Commission and the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions amid allegations of threats, revenge, and efforts to remove the auditor-general from his post.

Meanwhile, an earlier introduction of sex education in Cyprus’ schools “would have saved many children” from abuse, Volt MP Alexandra Attalides said.

Elsewhere, the family of an eight-year-old girl who died at Makarios hospital have moved to report a case of medical negligence.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

staff reporter

