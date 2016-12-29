Restaurant review: Yasemin, Limassol

One of the great things about Limassol is when you least expect it you find a culinary gem to brighten up the dreary weather. Yasemin has just opened, it has only been in operation for about a month, and it is sure to make a splash with its intricate yet delicious offerings.

It’s located in the epicenter of where old meets new; the Old Town of Limassol and more specifically on St Andrews street. The restaurant itself manages to capture the same atmosphere of the area it is in. Walking in, you are engulfed by a welcoming air created by the combination of old meeting new. This is where traditional Cypriot architecture, including some fantastic old tiles, and a minimalist colour pallet and décor create an elegant yet remarkably cozy ambiance for an intimate night for two or a night to share with friends or family.

Yet the most important part, the food certainly steals the show. The restaurant offers a fusion menu with heavy Middle Eastern influences, something new as far as variety is concerned. We went for the meze made up fully of Middle Eastern dishes and something that cannot be missed. It started off simply but with a bang: an assortment of freshly-made dips, including hummus and muhammara served with a freshly baked pitta, flatbread. Just from the taste of freshly baked bread, I knew I was in for a great experience.

These were followed by the favourite among Middle Eastern cuisine fans Tabbouleh and Fattoush salads. Both were great especially when paired with the delightful taste of the falafels and the spinach and cheese borek. What followed was koupa and lahmajoun, which instead of being on flatbread was served on filo pastry, which added a great twist. The fact that it was delicious and I wanted more servings goes to show that the twist was a great one.

To top the dinner off, we were served shish taouk and lamb kofta. The shish taouk was cooked to perfection, each bite of the succulent tender pieces a delight to the palate. The kofta which too was not overcooked, a tendency in Cyprus, retained all its natural flavours. By the end of this we were full, but not complaining. The meze option might not be the cheapest on the menu but it is certainly the one where you get a selection of the best the restaurant has to offer.

Nevertheless, not wanting to limit ourselves, we also ordered the smoked pork fillet, which when uncovered let out the most appealing smell. Immediately, I thought if this is how the dish smells, how could it taste? I was not disappointed, each bite offered the juiciest burst of flavour imaginable. Moreover, the desert selections that follow, will also close the night with a smile on your face. Top that off with an amazing cava and a wonderful wine selection and you have a night that is unforgettable.

The restaurant has it all. Impeccable service – not once did I have to scurry to find a waiter – all dishes presented were explained thoroughly and with a friendly smile, and my wine glass never seemed to empty before someone hurried to top it off. Fantastic food and an amazing atmosphere; it’s all that you could ask for, especially in the holidays!

SPECIALITY Middle Eastern, Lebanese, Mediterranean Restaurant

WHERE Yasemin, 287 Agiou Andreou Str, Limassol

WHEN From 6pm

CONTACT 25 222033