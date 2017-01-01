The Divided Island

The Cyprus Mail, with its expert writers and extensive archive material, has compiled this special background briefing on efforts to reunify the island since 1974.

There are profiles of the main players in the current negotiations and of those involved in previous settlement attempts.

There are concise, factual guides to earlier peace plans, a useful chronology of events going back to 1955, maps and features.

You will also see photographs of Varosha before and after it became the world’s biggest ghost town plus a video of the Nicosia International Airport.

It’s online NOW.

