News podcast: talks in Geneva; UN Global Open Day on Women, Peace and Security

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- The UN Global Open Day on Women Peace and Security: women the world over have the same desires
- As Cypriot leaders head for talks in Switzerland, citizens are mobilising to encourage them to reach a solution
- The EU Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport holds a citizens dialogue in Nicosia
