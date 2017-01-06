News podcast: talks in Geneva; UN Global Open Day on Women, Peace and Security

Mustafa Akinci, Ban Ki-moon and Nicos Anastasiades in Mont Pelerin in November

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
  • The UN Global Open Day on Women Peace and Security: women the world over have the same desires
  • As Cypriot leaders head for talks in Switzerland, citizens are mobilising to encourage them to reach a solution
  • The EU Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport holds a citizens dialogue in Nicosia

