President Juncker will lead the EU delegation in Geneva

“Today I can confirm that the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, will lead the EU mission in Geneva,” European Commission Chief Spokesperson Margaritis Schinas has told CNA invited to clarify whether EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and other EU delegates will travel to Geneva with Juncker.

Schinas explained that “as indicated by the text of the conclusions of the Summit, Cyprus is an EU member state and a reunited Cyprus would continue to be an EU member state, so the great importance of President Juncker participation is evident, as he was in close contact with the two leaders all this time. We will come back with the full composition of the mission,” Schinas concluded.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci decided on December 1st, 2016, to meet in Geneva on January 9-11 in the context of the UN-sponsored talks to discuss all outstanding issues for a Cyprus settlement and present their territorial adjustment maps. On January 12 a conference on Cyprus will be convened in the presence of the guarantor powers (Greece, Turkey and the UK) and other relevant parties as needed to discuss the issue of guarantees and security.

CNA