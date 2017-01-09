Far right Elam in anti-talks protest

Around 100 members of the far-right party Elam staged a protest outside the Greek Embassy in Nicosia on Monday to voice their opposition to the talks in Geneva.

The party said that the protest was aimed at sending the message to President Nicos Anastasiades and the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that “Cyprus is not for sale” and that they would not tolerate any solution leading to a bi-zonal bicommunal federation.

“The anti-federal struggle is given in the streets, on the side of the people, not in luxury hotels,” the party said on its website.

Elam decided to leave the National Council last month because it said the president was ignoring political parties. It did not send a representative in Geneva. The leaders of all the other parliamentary parties opted to accompany Anastasiades to Switzerland.