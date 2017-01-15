Anastasiades and Tsipras discuss strategy following Geneva

President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday even spoke with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, following the Geneva conference on Cyprus which took place on January 12.

The two discussed the outcome of the conference and the strategy they will follow in the coming period.

Both men, according to sources close to Tsipras’ office, agreed on the need to effectively utilise the impetus of the negotiations.

The conference decided to establish a working group at the level of deputies with the task of identifying specific questions as regards guarantees and security and the instruments needed to address them.

The group will commence its work on January 18 and the conference will continue at political level immediately after to review the outcome of the working group’s discussions.

In parallel, the negotiations on outstanding issues in the other chapters will continue between the two sides in Cyprus.