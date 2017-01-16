Suspect, wanted by Russia, escapes before extradition hearing

A 42-year-old man on Monday escaped from the Nicosia court where he was about to appear for an extradition hearing.

Arthur Kuzniepsov, a holder of both a Russian and Ukranian passport, entered the courtroom but as soon as his handcuffs were removed he ran away and fled on a motorbike which was parked outside the court.

Cypriot police had arrested him after Russia had issued an international arrest warrant for his involvement in a drug case.

According to Sigmalive he had previously been arrested in Russia and sentenced to two years in prison but managed to escape to Cyprus.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said immediately after the escape, police forces were mobilised and they are checking the entrance and exit points of the country as well as monitoring flights.

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou ordered an investigation into the incident.