Bar review: Jigger, Nicosia

Named after the utensil used for a measure, Jigger opened in November. It’s a small rectangular bar with a big city feel. Seating up to 60 people, its goal is to serve purely as a specialised cocktail bar. With only one bottle of red and white wine from Greece on the menu and a choice of beers between Peroni and Guinness, they’re already there!

The cocktails in question have been concocted using bases of gin, rum, whisky, bourbon, liqueur and wine. Most of the drinks on the menu are their own signature cocktails designed by mixologist Vakis Stavri who received the IBA (International Bar Association) for Best Bartender in Cyprus in 2016.

So on this cold winter’s Wednesday night, I opted for The Irish Bastard, partly for the name but mainly for the promised flavours. With Jameson whisky as a base, the drink produced tasty bitter sweet flavours with nodes of citrus (lime and Yuzu syrup), followed by a slight ginger beer kick as it went down. The pistachio and almond in it was extremely subtle but with the warmth of the whisky, it came together to give a refreshing drink which surprisingly was not out of place in winter; a large sprig of rosemary helped to root the warming effect.

The decor is simple; the walls black with some parts covered in small square mosaics of gold and brown and the red neon Jigger sign against the black wall gives it a real ‘underground’ feel. My visit was early evening and it’s a great spot to visit after work for a quick drink or two to observe the world going by below (after work specials will also be on offer soon).

The lighting is dark and moody with reflections of gold and red. The décor is also minimal but effective in securing a sense of secrecy, yet the huge floor to wall windows overlooking the busy high street offer stray street lighting enhancing the slightly ‘film noir’ feel of the place.

The music overall is background mellow house with vocals. Alternating DJs play funk and electro swing etc in the booth on Fridays and Saturdays and Thursdays offer rock nights; from old rock to more modern sounds. It’s an interesting place with a unique view, where one can savour a variety of professional cocktails while watching the cars race by below as the tree tops flutter at eye level, freely enjoying the heart of a pulsing city.

Jigger

Where: 48 Makarios Avenue, Nicosia

When: Monday, Wednesday & Thursday 5pm-1am, Friday and Saturday 7pm-2am

How much: Cocktails €7.50-10.00

Contact: 22 664848, www.facebook.com/jiggernicosia