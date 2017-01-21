Find your energy and release it

Dance is a form of expression but also a channel to relieve stress and learn more about ourselves. Not all dancers are equal, some are more structured than others and some let you go with the flow. The Chakra dance lets you get into contact with your own energy so you can release emotions and have fun.

Spiritual teacher and therapist Serena Devi will be teaching the dance during a workshop on Thursday at Apothikes in Larnaca at 7pm.

Chakra dance is a healing dance and fun exercise. It is an invitation to a journey of self-discovery to uncover the beauty and wisdom of your own subtle energy. If this all sounds a bit too deep for you, do not fret, the best part of going to a workshop like this is that you don’t have to know anything about it. Just join in the fun and let the music guide your movements.

The word Chakra comes from Sanskrit and it can mean either spinning wheel, circle or vortex. The chakras were traditionally used as focal points for meditation to activate energy in the body and remove any blockages so the energy could flow freely. The energy that the dance releases is known as Prena or life force energy.

The benefits of Chakra dance and Prena are said to include physical health and vitality, balanced emotions, releasing of old issues and trauma and recharging sexual energy.

Chakra dance works for people on many levels. It attracts people who are curious and want to explore their chakras in an experiential way, and it also attracts those just looking for self-expression and fun.

Chakra dance also works really well for people who find themselves trying to process difficult life circumstances, release health issues, work stress, or lose weight, find physical balance and more energy in their life.

In this workshop, you can experience your unique energy and how it moves in your body. You will surely have fun and leave the workshop with a feeling of bliss and you may feel ready to party or ready to curl up in bed for a peaceful night’s sleep.

Apart from being an inspiring creative and spiritual teacher, Devi is also a published author, artist and performer. She assists her clients to unleash and direct their creative energy in the form of dance, poetry, SoulArt, and writing. All this leads to self-discovery and development.

Since 2006, Devi has been the facilitator for many creative workshops and healing retreats in Europe and the USA.

For any further information and in order to book a place in one of her workshops visit www.seraphimartofbeing.com

Charka Dance Workshop

Workshop by Serena Devi. January 26. Apothikes, 81-83 Ayios Lazaros Street, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 99-083974