January 21st, 2017

Tottenham ride luck to draw at Man City

A dejected Pep Guardiola leaves the pitch

MANCHESTER CITY 2 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2

Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur rode their luck to battle back and earn an unlikely 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester City on Saturday after mistakes by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had left them two goals down.

After City dominated the first half without scoring they netted twice within 10 minutes of the restart through Leroy Sane and Kevin de Bruyne as Tottenham lurched towards a first defeat in seven Premier League matches.

Midfielder Dele Alli halved the deficit with a header after a rare attack and Son Heung-min drew the visitors level seconds after City had been denied a clear penalty.

City debutant Gabriel Jesus came off the bench and looked as though he had scored the winner but his effort was ruled marginally offside.

Tottenham hung on to move clear in second place, six points behind Chelsea and one ahead of Liverpool while City stayed in fifth place.

