Successful European crackdown on artefact theft

NEARLY 1,400 ancient artefacts were seized by Cypriot authorities as part of a European-wide operation focusing on the theft and trafficking of cultural objects, it was announced on Monday.

Operation Pandora took place in October and November 2016 and had a joint action week from 17 to 23 November 2016.

“The aim of Operation Pandora was to dismantle criminal networks involved in cultural theft and exploitation, and identify potential links to other criminal activities,” EU police, Europol, said. “There was a special focus on cultural spoliation, both underwater and on land, and the illicit trafficking of cultural goods, with a particular emphasis on conflict countries.”

Cultural spoliation relates to the act of taking goods by force, particularly in times of war.

The operation involved Europol, law enforcement authorities from 18 countries, Interpol, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), and the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

According to a Europol news release, Pandora was successfully led by Cypriot and Spanish police and resulted in the seizure of 3,561 works of art and cultural goods overall with almost half being ancient objects; 500 archaeological artefacts were found in Murcia, Spain, 19 of which had been stolen in 2014 from the museum.

The operation also yielded over 400 coins from various periods and 75 arrests.

In all, authorities checked 48,588 individuals, 29,340 vehicles, and 50 ships.

In Cyprus alone, police and customs seized 1,383 ancient artefacts and 12 metal detectors during 44 searches in homes and other establishments across the island. Forty ancient objects were located at the post office in Larnaca.

Police said it searched 30,264 individuals at the Republic’s two airports and carried out 336 vehicle searches at crossing points with northern Cyprus without finding anything.

Europol said several of the retrieved artefacts are of great cultural importance in the archaeological world, such as a marble Ottoman tombstone and a post-Byzantine icon depicting Saint George, along with two Byzantine artefacts. All of them were seized in Greece during actions carried out by Greek police.

The following EU members participated in Operation Pandora: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and the United Kingdom. Non-EU countries involved: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Switzerland.