April 25, 2024

Suspected people smuggler arrested

By Gina Agapiou00
migrant boat
File photo: a boat with migrants

Nicosia police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected to have smuggled two people into the country on Thursday.

The arrest, conducted in the early morning hours, also concerned the 21-year-old man and the 20-year-old woman who illegally entered the island.

The oldest suspect, who had overstayed his temporary residence permit, is believed to have aided the other two in entering the Republic illegally in exchange for financial compensation.

The three were identified by officers shortly after midnight in the capital. No further details were released as to their origin or whether they are seeking asylum.

They are faced with offences related to conspiracy, facilitating illegal entry into the Republic, smuggling of migrants and money laundering.

 

cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

