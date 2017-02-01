Our View: Auditor general well within his rights not to provide MPs with information

Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides never stays out of the news for long. If his office does not leak information about the findings of an investigation, some politician publicly complains about one of his decisions and he would be at the centre of attention again.

Michaelides was in the news again over the last few days because he had failed to answer a letter from a House committee demanding that his office provide information regarding the scope and function of the audit service in each of the 27 EU member states. Deputies wanted to compare audit services across the EU as well as the length of tenure of the audit chief, because in Cyprus this is until retirement.

The request, which was made last November, was, quite rightly, ignored by Michaelides who gave his response by email when he was contacted again last week by the legislature. He told the committee that the information it was seeking was readily available on the internet and it would be a waste of time and resources for his office to contact audit services in 27 countries to gather information about how they were organised and how they operated.

He was perfectly within his rights to do so. The audit service is not an information gathering agency as some deputies seem to think. If deputies wanted this information they could have asked their assistants or one of the many officers employed by the legislature to gather it. It was not as if the information was held by the audit service or could only be obtained by it. Ironically, on Monday a newspaper published all the information requested by deputies about the status and operation of audit services across the EU. If a newspaper could obtain this information why could a deputy’s assistant not have done so?

Michaelides identified more sinister motives by the legislature in his response, claiming that behind the request may have been “efforts designed to undermine the independence of the institution.” We doubt there were such motives, even though deputies and newspapers have in the past asked the question of who supervised the auditor-general and ensured the office was operating within its constitutional authority.

This is an academic point because the auditor-general, like the attorney-general and the governor of the Central Bank, is an independent state official, a status granted by the constitution. And this is how it should be. What deputies should explore, as we have argued in the past, is the possibility of limiting the tenure of both the auditor-general and the attorney-general, both of whom are entitled to stay in their respective positions until retirement.

This is not good practice. There should be a maximum fixed term of eight to 10 years, after which a new person is appointed. After 10 years an official would have given everything he or she could offer and should make room for someone new.