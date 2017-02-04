More refugees land in Kato Pyrgos (updated)

A total of 93 refugees have landed on the island after being spotted off the coast of Kato Pyrgos on Friday night.

The boat was spotted at around midnight about eight nautical miles off Kormakitis, heading towards Kato Pyrgos.

They were in an area known as Far Lake, a spokesman from police headquarters told the Cyprus News Agency.

Members of the force from the Kato Pyrgos station and from the Limnitis checkpoint went to the area where they found 93 refugees who had “illegally entered the Republlic”.

The refugees, 34 men, 17 women and 42 children, were initially taken to a centre in Kato Pyrgos where they were examined by medical personnel and were later taken by bus to Polis Chrysochous. They were then due to be taken to the reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

The boat they were in was taken to fishing shelter in Kato Pyrgos.

A police report Saturday said two of the men, 43 and 32, were illegal immigrants, while a 50-year-old man was on the island’s stop-list. All three were arrested.

Kato Pyrgos mukhtar Nicos Kleanthous said the migrants arrived “in terrible condition, exhausted and wet”.

Kleanthous explained that the location of the village in north-western Cyprus favours the arrival of migrants, and called for the urgent manning of a port police station there as well as the creation of a proper reception centre for these people.

“Last night the health centre was overcrowded,” he said.