Struggling Tiger drops out of two events due to back spasms

Tiger Woods will not compete in two scheduled upcoming PGA Tour events due to nagging back spasms that forced him to pull out of an event in Dubai last week, the former world number one said.

Woods, who has struggled mightily in his much-anticipated comeback this year following back surgery, said on his website he will be unable to compete in the Feb. 16-19 Genesis Open in California and the following week’s Honda Classic in Florida.

“My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down,” said Woods. “This is not what I was hoping for or expecting.”

Woods’ possible playing schedule will be determined at a later date after his back is reassessed, according to his website.

Woods, now ranked 674th in the world after a long injury layoff due to a series of back issues, pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of back spasms a day after shooting a miserable five-over 77.

A week earlier, in his return to the PGA Tour after an absence of 17 months, he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open outside san Diego.