Road warning for mountains as cold spell expected

Police warned on Monday morning that the roads from Karvounas, Platres and Prodromos to Troodos are open only to four-wheel drive vehicles and those fitted with snow chains and asked drivers to be careful on the slippery mountain roads.

On Monday isolated rain and snow in the mountains are expected with temperatures topping at 13C inland, 15C on the coast and 3C around Troodos where frost is expected to prevail.

At night temperatures will fall to 4C inland, 6C in coastal areas and minus 4C in the mountains.

There will be more showers on Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures are forecast to drop slightly over the next three days.