Recital with attitude

Get ready for a classical music performance with attitude next week as The Pharos Arts Foundation presents a violin and piano recital by the young and talented Duo Attitude. Formed in 2012 by violinist Nihat Agdac and pianist Emil Duncumb, after performing in the master-classes of artists such as Maxim Vengerov and Thomas Brandis, Duo Attitude has already appeared in important venues all over Europe and it is quickly establishing itself as one of the most dynamic and talented violin-piano duos around.

For the recital at The Shoe Factory, Nicosia on Thursday the duo will perform works by Schubert, Brahms, Franck and Szymanowski. More specifically, they will play Schubert: Sonatine No.2 in A minor, Brahms: Sonata No.2 in A major, Franck: Sonata in A Major and Szymanowski: La Fontaine d’Aréthuse from Mythes, Op.30.

Born in Famagusta in 1986, violinist Nihat Agdac has been a member of the European Union Youth Orchestra, Orchestra Purpur, Verbier Festival Orchestra and had guest appearances with the City of Birmingham Symphony and London Symphony Orchestras. He has performed as a soloist with a number of major orchestras and has appeared at the Barbican, Royal Albert Hall, Birmingham Symphony Hall in the UK, Berlin Philharmonie, Konzerthaus and other major venues in Germany and other prestigious concert halls in Europe and different venues in Moscow and Shanghai.

Nihat graduated with a First Class Honours and Special Prizes from the Hacettepe University Ankara State Conservatoire and continued his studies at the Royal Academy of Music and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. He also received the accolades of leading artists such as Maxim Vengerov, Ani Kavafian and Thomas Brandis after performing at their masterclasses. After completing his Orchestral Artistry Masters at the Guildhall School in collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra, he was awarded the Artist Fellowship and he enjoys leading different ensembles where he had the chance to work with important musicians including Sir Simon Rattle.

Born in Sheffield in 1990, Emil Duncumb moved to Norway when he was seven, and started playing the piano the following year. After being admitted to the Young Talents Programme of the Barratt Due Institute of Music in 2002, he won numerous prizes at the Norwegian Competition for Youth as well as the Senior Class in the Sparre Olsen Competition in addition to an overall Honorary Award. He furthered his studies at the Royal Academy of Music, the Norwegian Academy of Music and the Juilliard School under the guidance of renowned musicians such as Christopher Elton, Liv Glaser and Håvard Gimse.

Duncumb has performed in numerous concerts and festivals in Norway and abroad both as a solo pianist and a chamber musician at major venues such Gamle Logen and the Oslo Konserthus, the Presidential Symphony Hall in Ankara, as well as King’s Place and Wigmore Hall in London with outstanding reviews. He is currently working on recording transcriptions by Johann Nepomuk Hummel of Mozart’s piano concerti, overtures and symphonies for chamber ensemble on the fortepiano with the Pocket Sinfonia.

Duo Attitude

The Pharos Arts Foundation presents a performance by the duo. February 23. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15/10. Tel: 22-663871