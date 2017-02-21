Search goes on for missing diver

The search and rescue operation to locate 31-year-old diver Andreas Yiangou who went missing while spear fishing on Saturday in Pomos, in Paphos, resumed on Tuesday morning with authorities expanding the search area.

On Tuesday, rescuers, will cover the area between the Latchi Bay and Pyrgos in the Tylliria region.

A few hours after search operations were called off on Monday, two marine police vessels had set off at around 7.30pm to check an area where a floating object had been seen, but after getting there, officers reportedly found garbage bags.

Operations to locate Yiangou is a joint effort of the police, the national guard, the civil defence and volunteers.

The search and rescue operations to locate Yiangou began on Saturday evening, after authorities were alerted by his parents that he had not been answering his phone all day. The 31-year-old, father of two, is from Erimi, in the Limassol district.

His car was found in the area where he went diving and rescuers also found the diver’s spear gun with a fish on it on the sea bed, some 22 metres underwater.

Camera footage on Yiangou’s spear gun shows that prior to his disappearance, he had speared a big fish in a rocky area, and then he began swimming to the surface.

According to state broadcaster CyBC, the footage shows that something went wrong, as from that point on, his movements appeared erratic. Police, CyBC said, believe that he most probably started losing consciousness due to lack of oxygen.

An inflatable buoy and a second spear gun Yiangou had with him were also located in the sea.

On Monday divers carried out a two-kilometre underwater search around the area in Pomos, where the 31-year-old, reportedly an experienced diver, went spear fishing. Members of the rescue team had also explored 100 square kilometres from the air.