Customs seize tobacco, banned animal pharmaceuticals

Customs on Wednesday seized a large amount of tobacco and veterinary pharmaceuticals coming from the north.

Officers seized 24 cartons each containing 200 cigarettes and 3,050 grammes of rolling tobacco that appear to have come from the north from a Nicosia kiosk on Wednesday afternoon.

The tax on the cigarettes and the tobacco amounted to € 1,490, the customs department said.

The owner of the kiosk and his wife were subsequently arrested and the man’s car was also confiscated.

They were released after the case was settled with an out-of-court settlement that saw them pay €9,500 for the goods and an additional €500 for the return of the car.

The tobacco products were destroyed by the customs department.

On the same day, officers found and seized 81 packages of banned veterinary pharmaceuticals in a vehicle coming from the north at the Astromeritis checkpoint.

The 64-year-old driver, a resident of Nicosia, was arrested and the drugs as well as the car were seized.