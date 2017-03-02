Customs seize tobacco, banned animal pharmaceuticals

March 2nd, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Customs seize tobacco, banned animal pharmaceuticals

File photo

Customs on Wednesday seized a large amount of tobacco and veterinary pharmaceuticals coming from the north.

Officers seized 24 cartons each containing 200 cigarettes and 3,050 grammes of rolling tobacco that appear to have come from the north from a Nicosia kiosk on Wednesday afternoon.

The tax on the cigarettes and the tobacco amounted to € 1,490, the customs department said.

The owner of the kiosk and his wife were subsequently arrested and the man’s car was also confiscated.

They were released after the case was settled with an out-of-court settlement that saw them pay €9,500 for the goods and an additional €500 for the return of the car.

The tobacco products were destroyed by the customs department.

On the same day, officers found and seized 81 packages of banned veterinary pharmaceuticals in a vehicle coming from the north at the Astromeritis checkpoint.

The 64-year-old driver, a resident of Nicosia, was arrested and the drugs as well as the car were seized.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information