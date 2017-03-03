Paris Jackson signed modelling contract

March 3rd, 2017

Paris Jackson has signed a modelling contract with one of the world's leading agencies

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson has inked a deal with IMG Models, which also oversees the careers of lots of famous faces including Gisele Bundchen, Gigi Hadid and Candice Swanepoel.

The agency’s president, Ivan Bart, announced the news alongside a striking photograph of the blonde beauty on his Instagram profile on Thursday (02.03.17), saying: “One singular sensation!! Welcome Ms Jackson! @parisjackson #imgstar”

Paris also shared her joy over the deal, responding: “Thank you @imgmodels i feel very lucky and blessed.”

The teenager, who hired Rod Stewart’s manager to launch her career in January, previously expressed her interest in both modelling and acting.

Despite being raised away from the spotlight before Michael’s death in 2009, Paris’ uncle Jackie Jackson recently stated his family fully support the idea of her and her brothers, Prince and Michael Jr., carving out careers in the public eye.

Asked about the possibility of them following in their father’s footsteps, the former Jackson 5 star said: “I guess it’s in their blood. They watched us growing up when they were young. They love the business. That’s what they want to do, so go ahead and do it. That’s how we look at it.”

