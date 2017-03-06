Only 22 per cent of managers in Cyprus are women

Women account for less than a quarter of managers in Germany, Italy and Cyprus, all standing at 22 per cent, and significantly behind the EU average of 35 per cent, Eurostat said on Monday.

The largest share of women among managerial positions was recorded in Latvia, the only member state where women were a majority at 53 per cent.

It was followed by Bulgaria and Poland both at 44 per cent, Ireland 43 per cent, Estonia 42 per cent, Lithuania, Hungary and Romania all 41 per cent and France and Sweden both at 40 per cent. Belgium and Austria were both at 23 per cent, and Luxembourg 24 per cent.

Nearly 7.3 million people hold managerial positions in enterprises with 10 employees or more located in the EU – 4.7 million men who comprise 65 per cent of all managers, and 2.6 million women – 35 per cent.

In addition, those women in managerial positions in the EU earn 23.4 per cent less on average than men, meaning that female managers earn on average 77 cents for every euro a male manager makes per hour.