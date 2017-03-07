Singer George Michael ‘died of natural causes’

March 7th, 2017 Britain, Showbiz 0 comments

Singer George Michael ‘died of natural causes’

File photo: George Michael performs in concert

Singer George Michael died of natural causes, a British coroner said on Tuesday, finding that heart failure and liver disease caused the pop star’s death on Christmas Day last year.

The coroner said that there was no need for further inquiries into the death of Michael, 53, who rose to stardom in the 1980s with Wham! before a successful solo career.

“As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued,” Darren Salter, the Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire, said in a statement.

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a heart condition that impairs the pumping of blood around the body.

The initial autopsy into the singer’s death had been inconclusive, though his manager had said previously that he had died of heart failure.

“Wham! were one of the most successful pop duos of the mid 1980s, with singles such as “”Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, “Last Christmas”, “”Careless Whisper”, and “Young Guns (Go For It!)”.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information