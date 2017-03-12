Limassol bar owner arrested for serving alcohol to minors

A Limassol bar owner was arrested, charged and released late Saturday for allowing a minor to drink alcohol, and for not having an liquor licence or a permit for loudspeakers.

During a routine check, officers came across three minors in the bar, one of whom was drinking alcohol.

Further investigations revealed the owner was not licensed.

The teens have statements to police in the presence of their parents at the main Limassol police station while the owner of the bar was charged and relased to be summoned at a later date.