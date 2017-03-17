Nobel laureate poet Derek Walcott dies in St Lucia

March 17th, 2017 Americas 0 comments

Nobel laureate poet Derek Walcott dies in St Lucia

Derek Walcott

Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.

Jeff Seroy, a spokesman for publisher Farrar, Strauss and Giroux, said St Lucia-born Walcott died shortly after 5am on Friday. The cause of death was not immediately known, but Seroy said Walcott had been ill for some time and had recently returned home from a hospital stay.

His longtime companion, Sigrid Nama, was with him at the time of his death, Seroy said.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information