Nobel laureate poet Derek Walcott dies in St Lucia

Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.

Jeff Seroy, a spokesman for publisher Farrar, Strauss and Giroux, said St Lucia-born Walcott died shortly after 5am on Friday. The cause of death was not immediately known, but Seroy said Walcott had been ill for some time and had recently returned home from a hospital stay.

His longtime companion, Sigrid Nama, was with him at the time of his death, Seroy said.