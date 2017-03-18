Health minister joins motorcyclists on annual Love March

March 18th, 2017

Health minister Giorgos Pamboridis kicked off the 17th annual Love March in support of children battling cancer, as well as their families on Saturday, joining in the event on his motorcycle.

Addressing the organisers and participants, the health minister congratulated the One Dream, One Wish foundation for their initiative, and motorcyclists for dedicating five days to help families facing cancer.

Over the weekend, participating motorcyclists will visit towns and villages to collect donations on the foundation’s behalf.

One Dream, One Wish chairman Yiorgos Penintaex said the Love March started on Wednesday with visits in schools.

“It is an annual milestone we have had every year for the last 17,” he said.

“We are a team, one group, to get the message across and collect money for children, to make their dreams come true.”

On behalf of the motorcyclists, Demetris Angelides said they have stood by the foundation for 17 years because they have believed in its work, and pointed out that anyone can help, either through volunteering or donating.

“Motorcyclists are people, just like all the rest in society, regardless of the fact that we choose to use the vehicle we love to make a contribution,” he said.

