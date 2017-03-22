Israeli-Cyprus military exercise ends

A joint military exercise between Cyprus and Israel has been successfully completed, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The three-day Onisilos-Gideon exercise was part of the agreement for military co-operation between the two countries.

The exercise took place inside the Nicosia flight information region and also incorporated a large section of territory.

A large number of National Guard personnel took part as well as numerous Israeli Air Force aircraft, which tested Cypriot air defences.

Onisilos-Gideon was the biggest since 2014 when the two countries agreed to hold joint exercises as part of their military co-operation.