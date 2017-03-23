Anastasiades heading for Rome after end of US visit

March 23rd, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Anastasiades heading for Rome after end of US visit

President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades will leave New York on Thursday night  for Rome, where he will stay from March 24 to 26 in order to participate in the Informal Summit Meeting of the member states of the European Union on the occasion of the completion of 60 years since the signing of the Treaty of Rome.

In the evening of March 24, Anastasiades, accompanied by his spouse Andri Anastasiades, will go to the Vatican where, along with the other leaders of the EU member states, he will meet with Pope Francis.

On March 25 the president will participate in the meeting of the leaders of the EU member states in Rome and will attend the celebrations for the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome. He will subsequently attend a lunch hosted in honor of the leaders by the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella.

He returns to Cyprus on the evening of March 26.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information