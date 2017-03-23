Anastasiades heading for Rome after end of US visit

President Nicos Anastasiades will leave New York on Thursday night for Rome, where he will stay from March 24 to 26 in order to participate in the Informal Summit Meeting of the member states of the European Union on the occasion of the completion of 60 years since the signing of the Treaty of Rome.

In the evening of March 24, Anastasiades, accompanied by his spouse Andri Anastasiades, will go to the Vatican where, along with the other leaders of the EU member states, he will meet with Pope Francis.

On March 25 the president will participate in the meeting of the leaders of the EU member states in Rome and will attend the celebrations for the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome. He will subsequently attend a lunch hosted in honor of the leaders by the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella.

He returns to Cyprus on the evening of March 26.