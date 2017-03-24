Anastasiades hopes Johnson will convey message to Ankara on Cyprus

President Nicos Anastasiades hopes British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will convey the messages and positions explained to him on how there can be an agreement that will be acceptable by both communities in Cyprus, when the latter meets Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

The president was speaking to the press after his meeting with Johnson on the conclusion of his visit to New York after which Anastasiades headed to Rome to attend the festivities for the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Rome Convention that created the European Economic Community.

Describing his visit to the US as “completely” successful, the president said: “The first part, as far as the Investment Forum is concerned, was extremely important and I consider it an absolute success. During the forum more than 300 participants had the opportunity to hear about the prospects for secure investments in Cyprus, and there was interest from big Energy companies and Investment Funds”.

Regarding the political part and the meetings he had with the UN Secretary-General, the Foreign Minister of Slovakia and President of the forthcoming 72nd UN General Assembly, and the British Foreign Secretary, Anastasiades said he had the opportunity to “explain difficulties and problems that we face” in the Cyprus talks.

These, he explained, concern the functionality of the state, the future security of the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots, and more generally problems, that if not resolved in the right way, ie on the basis of the principles and values of the EU and the acquis, then it is not possible to reach a solution that will become acceptable by either himself or the Greek Cypriots.

Anastasiades said he was confident that by explaining the government’s positions clearly, they were heard and completely understood.