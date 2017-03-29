Frantic attempts to salvage ‘centre’ front

Mounting tension in the ranks of the ‘centre’ front, where five parties hope to agree on a single candidate for next year’s presidential election, could mean the break-up of the alliance before it has even been fully carved out, even as some of its leaders attempted to salvage it on Wednesday.

In the fallout from presidential hopeful and Citizens’ Alliance leader Yiorgos Lillikas’ tactical manoeuvring on Tuesday, when he sent a letter to Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos laying out an agenda designed to favour his own candidacy, which was promptly rejected, Solidarity’s Eleni Theocharous said a meeting of all five party leaders was necessary.

The meeting, she said on Wednesday, should focus on defining criteria to agree on a candidate and formulate a joint declaration to be signed by all five parties.

She said scheduling the meeting for next weekend, April 8 and 9, would allow her to be present, as she will be away on European parliament business until then.

“But if the meeting is arranged for this weekend, I have already said Solidarity will be represented by deputy chairman Polis Pallikaros,” she said.

Asked to comment on the trouble the ‘centre’ parties are having in finding a joint candidate, Theocharous said she was confident the five parties will eventually rally behind a single candidate.

Later on Wednesday, the Greens left their decision open and said the party should not be placed in either camp until it has made a decision.

“When the time is right we will decide our position,” the party said.

“Let some not rush to place us in one camp or another.”

Although the party agreed on the need for a single candidate and an agreed programme of governance, it said “the climate that has been created is not conducive to the effort”.

“Public correspondence and provocations not helpful to the goal of unity should be avoided,” the Greens said.

The party repeated its proposal that the candidate not be a party leader.

In his letter to Papadopoulos on Tuesday, Lillikas argued that the process of deliberating to agree on a candidate should be expedited, pressing for a joint meeting of all five party leaders.

Papadopoulos responded that Diko is currently pursuing bilateral meetings with each party but saw no need for urgency, stating that it had spread out its meetings over the coming weeks, and pledged to revisit the need for a joint meeting after it had concluded them.