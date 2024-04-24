April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver017
july 25 23

In today’s episode, the audit office said it is ready to deal with any steps from the legal service aimed at removing auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides from his post.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man was shot in the neck while riding a motorbike in broad daylight.

Elsewhere, forensic doctors were working to determine the gender and age of a body discovered in an advanced stage of decomposition.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

