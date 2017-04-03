Beats overload in Nicosia

Techno and house fans may feel that two years is a long time to wait for a DJ to return to the scene of the party, but true fans of DJ Rhadoo from Romania will surely forgive his absence when they find out he will return with even bigger sounds on Friday.

DJ Rhadoo is more than just a DJ, he is a producer and remixer who loves to experiment with sound and has a style that cannot neatly be packed into a labelled box. He came to the DJ scene around the time the Romanian electronic movement was taking off. Just as the local clubbing scene was becoming electrified with jumping beats, Rhadoo was there to soak-up the atmosphere and develop along with the new club experience.

His vibes are clean-cut but you can never really prepare yourself for what you will get in terms of sound. You just know that you will get a perfect blend of new with old, and a Rhadoo stamped night out, dancing beside him until the sun comes out.

Joining DJ Rhadoo on Friday will be Janis Plasmatik and Mackenzie, who will surely add volumes to the party atmosphere.

Rhadoo

Live performance by the DJ. April 7. AP51, Strovolos Industrial Area, Nicosia. 10pm. €15 with a drink. https://www.facebook.com/alternadivaa/