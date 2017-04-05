Paphos launches Easter charity campaign for families in need

Paphos municipality has launched an ‘adopt a family for Easter’ campaign to try to ensure that families in the region facing financial hardship have a good holiday.

The scheme – jointly run with the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PVCC) – allows for people to donate non-perishable food at various drop-off points around Paphos until Friday.

“We help people who meet set criteria and conditions, and the aim of this programme is to support families in need, so they can have all the necessities and goods on their Easter table,” Socrates Charalambides of the Paphos branch of the PVCC told the Cyprus Mail.

He added that far fewer families are in need of help than during the same period two years ago, and that goods including red Easter eggs, food or traditional Easter goods would be welcome donations.

Andri Christodoulidou-Tsartsali of Paphos municipality said there are around 300 families registered with the volunteer council helping people in the entire district, giving the joint effort a wider reach than the municipality on its own.

Food collection points are open every day until April 7 at the senior citizens’ day centre in Paphos from 07.30 to 14.00, the senior citizens’ day centre in Mouttalos from 07.30 to 14.00, the centre for children in Kato Paphos from 10.30 to 18.00 and the municipality’s social grocery building in central Paphos from 10.00 to 13.00.

Charalambides said members of the public can drop off items that are always required like clothes, food, toys, baby food and baby supplies at the PVCC office in Anavargos in Paphos at any time of the year.

For further information: Paphos municipality-Andri Christodoulidou – Tsartsali, telephone: 26 822854 (office hours), The Paphos volunteer centre: 26 953725